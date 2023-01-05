NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A former Newport News attorney was sentenced Thursday to more than 4 years in prison for tax fraud.

According to a press release, 61-year-old Nosuk Kim was sentenced to 52 months in prison and ordered to pay a $200,000 fine for evading the assessment of her 2015 and 2016 income tax returns.

Kim was formerly a licensed attorney, substitute judge and member of the disciplinary committee for the Virginia State Bar. During her time serving in these capacities, Kim and her husband laundered more than $2.2 million in fraud proceeds through an entity in China and her attorney-trust account.

The defendants then used this money to pay down a home equity line of credit on homes and to purchase real estate.

Kim’s husband, Beyung Kim, was previously prosecuted in August 2021 for his extensive procurement fraud scheme that involved more than $7 million in government contracts.

Because of Kim’s tax fraud, the defendant caused approximately $868,924 in lost tax revenue to the United States.