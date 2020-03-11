Former Newport News airport director convicted on 23 charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The former Executive Director of the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport was convicted Tuesday on 23 charges.

A federal jury in Newport News found Ken Spirito guilty of intentional misapplication of funds, money laundering, false declaration, perjury and obstruction of justice.

His trial began two weeks ago.

Spirito served as the airport’s director from 2009 until 2017.

Evidence proved that Spirito intentionally misused state and federally regulated funds to pay off a $5 million TowneBank loan he took out for the failed startup airline PEOPLExpress.

Spirito is scheduled to be sentenced on June 10.

The former president of PEOPLExpress Airlines, Michael Morisi, was sentenced earlier this year to two years for fraud and filing a false income tax return.

