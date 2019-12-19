Former Hampton Police detective pleads guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Hampton police detective has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Investigators say he conspired with local drug dealers — the people he was supposed to arrest.

Deangelo Freeman, 31, admitted in federal court in Newport News that he conspired to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine while he was a detective with the Special Investigations Unit of the Hampton Police Division.

One of those accused drug dealers he associated with was Alex Burnett, whose family owned the 9Round Fitness gym at Hampton Town Center.

Prosecutors say Burnett was a member of the Bloods gang.

Prosecutors say Freeman admitted to providing information to Burnett that compromised the case against him.

Deangelo Freeman had a distinguised career with the Hampton Police Division before he was accused of drug conspiracy.

He recieved the Hampton Police Medal of Honor during an incident involving a shooting and house fire several years ago.

Freeman is looking at a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years, but he could get up to 40 years, depending on the sentencing judge’s decision.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 23.