Former Hampton detective given 6 years in prison for cocaine conspiracy

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A former Hampton police detective has been sentenced to six years in prison for his role in a cocaine distribution conspiracy involving more than 500 grams of cocaine.

Deangelo Freeman, 32, appeared in federal court in Newport News Monday for the sentencing hearing. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute cocaine in December 2019.

According to a Department of Justice news release, Freeman worked with local drug dealers while he was a detective in the Hampton Police Division’s Special Investigations Unit.

He worked with a number of people who were selling large amounts of cocaine, the release said, including Alex Burnett, the owner of 9Rounds Gym in Hampton Town Center and a member of the Bloods gang.

The Department of Justice said Freeman admitted that he gave information to Burnett about the ongoing federal investigation, which he had learned about while serving as a narcotics detective and working on the investigation involving Burnett.

The information given to Burnett included the identity of a confidential informant.

Freeman gave the information to help Burnett’s distribution activities, the release said.

Burnett was sentenced in July to 30 years in prison. He supervised a number of individuals in the distribution of cocaine, heroin, MDMA, marijuana and a cocaine base.