NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A former service member working in Newport News was sentenced to 30 years in prison for producing child sex abuse materials.

Court documents say 38-year-old Elliot Velez used over 28 known fictitious social media accounts, from the summer of 2021 through March 2022, across multiple platforms to engage in sexually graphic conversations with girls under the age of 18.

Velez, an Arizona native, was an active-duty Senior Master Sergeant in the Air Force and was located in Newport News during the time of his illegal conduct.

During these conversations with the victims, Velez would instruct the children to engage in sexually explicit conduct, take photos or videos, and send the images to him.

Officials say Velez would give explicit instructions on what he wanted them to do and who he wanted them to engage in sexually explicit conduct with, including other underage individuals.

A review of one of Velez’s accounts recorded over 7,000 lines of sexually graphic conversations with minors in just one week. Velez also used a separate recording device on his phone so the would not know he keep the photos and videos for himself.

In addition to his 30-year sentence, Velez also received a lifetime of supervised release.