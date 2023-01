NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A food truck at the Newport News Shipbuilding caught fire Tuesday morning.

According to a spokesperson from Huntington Ingalls Shipyard, the food truck was on shipyard property when it caught fire around 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

The fire is now out, however, the cause is still under investigation.

10 On Your Side is still learning more regarding the incident including possible injuries.