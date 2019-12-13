Flying Saucer exhibit lands at Fort Eustis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — If you didn’t get the chance to storm Area 51 to find your own flying saucer, don’t worry. An exhibit at Fort Eustis has part of one on display.

The U.S. Army Transportation Museum is in possession of the AVRO car, or more commonly known as a ‘flying saucer.”

For years, the museum had it on display in front of its building, according to educational specialist Matthew Fraas.

But the signature piece, which is in need of repair, has continued to draw visitors.

“Since people do come here looking for it, we wanted to put something up there so they can hopefully see a part of unique history,” he said.

Fraas says the U.S. government started looking into having flying saucers replace helicopters in the 1950s.

“A Canadian company came up with the idea of building an aircraft that looked like a flying saucer. For financial reasons, they could never get it to work but the US Army and military, because the Air Force was part of it too, they stepped in to see if they could make it work for military purposes,” he said.

Fraas says the Army was hoping it could carry soldiers, weapons and cargo, but technical difficulties caused the government to ditch the program.

“It never made it out of the testing phase. The Canadians were hoping to produce something that could go thousands of feet in the air, 300 mph, but when they were doing the testing for the U.S. Military, the best they could get was a little over 35 mph and it got unstable getting about four feet off the ground,” he said.

Although testing was stopped, the hype surrounding flying saucers continued to thrive, especially with Area 51.

“Who knows if this would follow through, they’d be able to see them without having to go all the way down there,” Fraas said.

The U.S. Army Transportation Museum has one of two prototypes of the AVRO car. Fraas says the other one is at the Air Force Museum at Wright Patterson Air Force Base In Ohio.

“We like to point out the one at the Air Force Museum never flew. That was a ground base model. We got the one that got up in the air during testing,” he said.

The museum also has other unique and creative projects that were tested, including a hover car similar to the one seen in “Star Wars:Episode IV-A New Hope.”

If you would like to check out the exhibit, the museum is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.