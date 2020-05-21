Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at 4pm

Firefighters safely remove person from vehicle after crash on I-64; injuries reported

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo courtesy Newport News Fire Department)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department safely removed a person from a vehicle after a crash occurred on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on the eastbound side of I-64 at Oyster Point Road.

As of 12:45 p.m., crews were still on the scene investigating but safety removed one person via extrication.

Injuries were reported and the person was transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known.

No further information is available at this time.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories