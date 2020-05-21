Firefighters safely remove person from vehicle after crash on I-64; injuries reported

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Newport News Fire Department safely removed a person from a vehicle after a crash occurred on Thursday morning.

The incident happened just before noon on the eastbound side of I-64 at Oyster Point Road.

As of 12:45 p.m., crews were still on the scene investigating but safety removed one person via extrication.

Injuries were reported and the person was transported to the hospital. The extent of the injuries is not known.

No further information is available at this time.

