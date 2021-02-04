7 people safely escape house fire in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters responded to structure fire Thursday morning in Newport News.

Dispatch said they received the call around 2:43 a.m. for the fire at a residence in the 600 block of 29th Street.

The fire was marked under control a short time later.

10 On Your Side’s Kiahnna Patterson learned on scene that seven residents were able to make it out of the home safely.

No injuries have been reported, according to the assistant fire chief.

The home suffered damage to all three floors, and multiple homes suffered some damage from the flames.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.