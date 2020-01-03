Firefighters check smoke detectors for neighbors after fatal Christmas fire in Colonial Place

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Just one week after a house fire left one dead in Colonial Place in Newport News, fire officials visited neighboring homes to check residents’ smoke detectors and ensure they are functional.

Newport News Fire Department Battalion Chief Wesley Rogers said the fire, which happened on Christmas, was “tragic” and could have been due to the fact the smoke alarm was not working in the home.

The Newport News Fire Department said Dec. 26 it’s waiting for dental records to confirm the victim’s identity.

10 On Your Side spoke with neighbors who said the victim is a woman in her 60s who lived alone and was a longtime resident.

Shortly after the blaze, NNFD said the fire appeared to be accidental, but an official cause was still being investigated.

RELATED: Fire kills 1 person on Colonial Place in Newport News

The fire department posted a message on Twitter Friday saying crews went out to Colonial Place to make sure neighbors had operational detectors.

The fire department has a smoke alarm hotline residents can call to get their smoke alarms checked. That number is 757-247-8888.