NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fire on Bret Harte Drive in Newport News damaged a house Wednesday evening.

The call for the fire came in around 5:30 p.m., according to Newport News dispatchers.

All occupants got out of the house safely, according to the Newport News Fire Department.

(Photo courtesy: Emmanuel Castillo)

(Photo courtesy: Emmanuel Castillo)

(Photo courtesy: Newport News Fire Department)

