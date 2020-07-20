Fire extinguished on USS John F Kennedy aircraft carrier in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No injuries were reported after a small fire broke out Monday morning on the USS John F. Kennedy aircraft carrier (CVN 79) docked at Newport News Shipbuilding.

The carrier was evacuated around 10:15 a.m. after the fire was reported, according to Huntington Ingalls. Shipyard officials say emergency personnel responded quickly to extinguish the flames and no one was hurt. WAVY’s Chopper 10 flew over the carrier, but didn’t see smoke.

Work aboard the carrier was suspended for a time as the ship was ventilated, with the heat index above 100 degrees Monday in Newport News

Newport News Shipbuilding is investigating the cause of the fire, which had a much different result compared to another recent fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego. The amphibious assault ship burned for days, causing considerable damage to the billion dollar vessel.

Meanwhile Newport News Shipbuilding has reported more than 80 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, with 296 cumulative cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

