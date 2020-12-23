Some local fire departments begin receiving COVID-19 vaccine, even though CDC puts them in 2nd priority group

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Members of fire departments in several Hampton Roads cities have started to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, as oftentimes they are trained paramedics.

The Newport News Fire Department tweeted out a photo Tuesday of one of their employees receiving the first of two coronavirus vaccination shots.

“We are excited to announce our NNFD members are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Keeping our members and community safe!” the tweet read.

We are excited to announce our NNFD members are getting the COVID-19 vaccine. Keeping our members and community safe! pic.twitter.com/CRNkwlHPWv — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) December 22, 2020

“Our partners at Riverside are working with us to get all Fire/EMS folks vaccinated,” said Kim Lee, a spokesperson for the City of Newport News. “[The vaccinations] started today and will continue over the next couple of weeks to get everyone their first and second doses.”

The move might strike some as confusing, as it has been stated that health care workers, as well as employees and residents of long-term care facilities, will be the first to receive vaccinations. On Sunday, a Centers for Disease Control advisory panel favored U.S. front-line essential workers — such as first responders — joining with people 75 and older as those next in line for the vaccine.

On Monday, Riverside Health System Chief Pharmacy Officer Cynthia Williams told 10 On Your Side that vaccinating health care workers will go into January.

On Tuesday, Dr. Mike Dacey, president and COO of Riverside, clarified in saying that those who work in Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are considered health care workers.

Riverside has not completed vaccinating our frontline workers but we are making excellent progress, vaccinating over 2,000 healthcare workers during the first week and we anticipate many more over the next week. We also realize that there are many EMS workers that are also allowed to receive the initial allocation of vaccine per federal and state guidelines. Although not technically a part of Riverside, we consider them team members and to the extent our supply allows, we have started offering the vaccine to them, starting with Newport News and Eastern Shore EMS workers. We will do our best to extend this effort to other EMS services based on the supply the state allocates to us. Administering this vaccine is a very complex process and we have been planning for months for this time. We believe that so far, this planning has helped us be good stewards of this very important resource. Dr. Mike Dacey, President and COO of Riverside

Vaccinations have also been given to members of the Chesapeake Fire Department, according to Capt. Steve Bradley. He said members on the front line who signed up are receiving the vaccine through Chesapeake Regional Medical Center.

All vaccinations are being reported to the Virginia Immunization Information System.

