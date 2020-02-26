Fire damages home on Maple Avenue in Newport News

A house on Maple Avenue in Newport News was damaged in a fire February 26, 2020.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Maple Avenue.

Dispatchers got the call at 8:11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, but photos show the home with heavy damage.

