NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Maple Avenue.
Dispatchers got the call at 8:11 a.m.
No injuries have been reported, but photos show the home with heavy damage.
WAVY’s Deanna Bettineschi is at the scene gathering more details. Look for updates coming up here online and on WAVY News 10 Midday.
Latest posts:
- Fire damages home on Maple Avenue in Newport News
- Brick used to shatter glass in business break-ins on Briarfield Road in Hampton
- PETA wants to memorialize 21 cows killed in NC crash with billboard
- Help WAVY Crush Cancer
- Senior looking for love? ‘Bachelor’ producers casting new dating show for ages 65 and up