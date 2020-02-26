Fire damages home on Maple Avenue in Newport News

Newport News

A house on Maple Avenue in Newport News was damaged in a fire February 26, 2020.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News firefighters responded to a house fire Wednesday morning on Maple Avenue.

Dispatchers got the call at 8:11 a.m.

No injuries have been reported, but photos show the home with heavy damage.

WAVY’s Deanna Bettineschi is at the scene gathering more details. Look for updates coming up here online and on WAVY News 10 Midday.

