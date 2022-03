NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — No one was reported hurt after a fire broke out Tuesday morning on Waltham Lane in the Richneck area of Newport News.

Dispatchers said it was called in just after 4 a.m. The fire was at a home in the 1400 block of Waltham Lane, near Chartwell Drive.

Firefighters have not released a cause of the fire at this time.