NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A fire Thursday morning at a Newport News home is believed to have been intentionally set, fire officials say.

Newport News Assistant Fire Chief David Lewis says crews responded around 5:40 a.m. and found smoke coming from multiple sides of the home. Firefighters entered and found the source of the fire coming from a back bedroom.

It was contained and extinguished, and marked under control at 6:04 a.m. with no injuries reported.

Lewis says at this time the fire is believed to have been intentional and one suspect is in custody. Fire marshals however are still at the scene investigating.

Two occupants have been displaced in the meantime.