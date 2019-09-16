Fight over wallet lands Newport News woman in jail on robbery charge

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A woman in Newport News is behind jail after police said she robbed an elderly man of his wallet following an altercation Saturday morning.

Police got in contact with a 57-year-old man who said he was a victim of a robbery at around 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

The man claimed that the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Madeesha Casey Ann Bassett, went over to his home and told him he owed her money.

After refusing to pay Bassett, the man alleged Basset went after his wallet which led the two to get into a tussle over the item.

Another person at the home attempted to intervene and received minor injuries.

Basset was able to get hold of the wallet and fled the residence.

After further investigation, authorities were able to locate Bassett at her home and she was arrested and charged with one count of robbery.

Bassett was also served a capias for a separate assault charge that happened in 2013. She is currently being held at the Newport News City Jail.