Festival for autism awareness happening Saturday in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Autism Crush Festival is happening this Saturday at the King Lincoln Park at 600 Jefferson Ave. in Newport News.

It’s being organized by the Friendship Lottery, a non-profit organization. Tracy Parker founded Friendship Lottery after the tragic loss of his mom, Rosalee Parker, due to domestic violence in 2017.

The festival will have food trucks, games, music and autism resources. Police Chief Steve Drew is set to attend. The group will also give out the Rosalee Parker “I Care Award.”



The event includes several performances:

The “gospel explosion” concert starts at 11 a.m.

A car show starts at 2 p.m. before the “Sounds of Summer explosion” concert at 2:30 p.m.

Admission is a $5 minimum gift card, with all proceeds going to A Brighter Side to ASD, Inc.

