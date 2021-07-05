Female juvenile shot in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A junveile was found shot in Newport News late Sunday.

Officers responded to the corner of Hampton Avenue and 20th Street around 10:49 p.m for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located at female juvenile with a non life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing. There is no suspect information available at this time.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you asked to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.