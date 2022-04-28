NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A six-time convicted felon faces up to four decades in prison after pleading guilty to various charges.

Court documents show that 25-year-old Wilbert Bouldin pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and illegally possessing a firearm. He is a six-time convicted felon.

The charges stem from an ongoing bank fraud scheme between October 2020 through January 2021. Bouldin defrauded banks out of money and property, along with two others.

They used stolen driver’s licenses and social security cards to negotiate thousands of dollars in counterfeit and stolen checks at banks in Williamsburg, Gloucester, Newport News, Hampton and Richmond.

When officers tried to arrest him, he fled but was subsequently found in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

Bouldin was previously conceived on fraud, firearm and drug charges.

He has released music under the name ‘Rich Felons.’

DOJ officials say he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of two years and a maximum of 42 years in prison.

He is set to be sentenced on August 26.