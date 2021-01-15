Feeding 5,000 to honor MLK, serve free meals drive-thru and walk-up

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 1963 file photo, the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., head of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference, speaks to thousands during his “I Have a Dream” speech in front of the Lincoln Memorial for the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, in Washington. A new documentary “MLK/FBI,” shows how FBI director J. Edgar Hoover used the full force of his federal law enforcement agency to attack King and his progressive, nonviolent cause. That included wiretaps, blackmail and informers, trying to find dirt on King. (AP Photo/File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Feeding 5,000 is planning to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. while serving free meals to the community this weekend.

On Sunday, Jan. 17 from 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m., members of the community can drive-thru or walk-up to receive their meal — while supplies last. The event will be at New Beech Grove Baptist Church at 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News.

Feeding 5000, founded by Andrew Shannon, provides meals to individuals and families. The meals are pre-packaged and served to-go. Meals are also distributed to the homes of the elderly, disabled, as well as to individuals and families.

Social distancing and all COVID-19 guidelines will be oberved.

The event host will be Pastor Dr. Willard Maxwell, Jr. Feeding 5000 is in partnership with the Newport News Branch NAACP, Virginia State Unit of the SCLC, New Beech Grove Baptist Church, Bowditch Ford, Dominion Terminal Associates, Pomoco Auto Group, Dominion Energy, Newport News Shipbuilding, BayPort Credit Union, Rick Gallagher, Barry Davis and The Alley.