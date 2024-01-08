NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — For more than two decades Andrew Shannon FEEDING 5000 has served individuals and families in Virginia.

This year, the organization will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King by serving meals that will nourish the body and perhaps the spirit.

“Andrew Shannon FEEDING 5000 has served families and individuals for over 24 years in the Commonwealth of Virginia and is the largest gathering of families and individuals in one setting for Food Distribution of Pre-packaged meals served to go drive-thru and/or walk up,” said event founder and organizer Andrew Shannon.

The free event takes place Sunday, Jan.14 at New Beech Grove Baptist Church, 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News. It starts at 1:30 p.m. and runs until 3 p.m., while supplies last.

Afterwards, there will be a free gospel concert featuring Maurice Yancey and One Accord at 4 p.m.