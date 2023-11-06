NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Andrew Shannon FEEDING 5000 Thanksgiving Harvest and Community Celebration is returning just in time for Thanksgiving, to help families in need.

The annual event has been a part of the Newport News community now for over 23 years. It is the largest gathering of families and individuals in one setting for food distribution of pre-packaged meals, according to organizers. There are options for both drive-thru and walk-up.

The event will be held at New Beech Grove Baptist Church on 361 Beechmont Drive in Newport News on Nov. 18 from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., or until supplies last.

Flyer for FEEDING 5000 event Flyer for FEEDING 5000

All of the meals provided are already pre-packaged. The event is free and open to the public.

The organization is accepting monetary donations. If you feel inclined to donate, click here to make a one-time or monthly contribution.