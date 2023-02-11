NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University’s Center for American Studies and HII will host the Homeland Security Symposium & Expo.

The event is on Thursday, February 16, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Gaines Theatre.

The keynote address will be given first by Aliscia Andrews, Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security, Commonwealth of Virginia, followed by Christopher Wray, Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Rear Admiral Douglas Verissimo, Director of Maritime Operations, U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

Some of the key topics they will discuss are:

cyber vulnerabilities and ransomware attacks

the risks and potential benefits of unmanned systems

domestic and international terrorism

supply chain issues will be addressed throughout the symposium.

For more details on the event visit, Homeland Security Symposium & Expo.