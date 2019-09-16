Police: One person dead in shooting on Jefferson Ave in Newport News

On September 16, 2019 at 11:11 a.m., Newport News Communications received a call of a shooting in the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. (Photo courtesy: NNPD)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — One person is dead following a shooting on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The city’s police department said in a tweet officers responded to the 13300 block of Jefferson Avenue at 11:11 a.m. Medics pronounced the male victim dead at the scene.

The suspect in this case is described as a black male, approximately 6’ tall, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, red sweatpants with a white stripe down the side and black shoes, armed with a firearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with WAVY.com for updates.