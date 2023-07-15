NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a hotel.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police received a call about a shooting at the InTown Suites on Oyster Point Road.

Where officers arrived on the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case in urged to call 911 or the non-emergency line at 757-247-2500.

