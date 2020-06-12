Fatal pedestrian-vehicle crash in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say a pedestrian has died following an auto-pedestrian crash on Jefferson Avenue Thursday night.

Police responded to a call about the crash around 9:30 p.m. Thursday near where Davis Park Drive meets Jefferson Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and found a man had been hit by a four-door sedan in the northbound lane of Jefferson Avenue while attempting to cross the street.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The vehicle involved was driven by a woman who stayed at the scene.

The Newport News Police Department Crash Team is investigating.

The identity of the man will not be released until next of kin is notified.

