Fatal crash involving SUV, dirt bike in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say the driver of a dirt bike died after a crash Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road around 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a dirt bike and SUV.

Officers arrived to find the dirt bike’s driver, Aaron Beale, 40, suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured and remained on scene.

Newport News Crash Team Unit is continuing the investigation.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.