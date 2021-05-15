Fatal crash involving SUV, dirt bike in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say the driver of a dirt bike died after a crash Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road around 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a dirt bike and SUV.

Officers arrived to find the dirt bike’s driver, a 40-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured and remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not release additional information.

