Fatal crash involving SUV, dirt bike in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say the driver of a dirt bike died after a crash Friday night.

Police said they responded to the area of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road around 10:45 p.m. for a crash involving a dirt bike and SUV.

Officers arrived to find the dirt bike’s driver, a 40-year-old man, suffering from life-threatening injuries.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The driver of the SUV wasn’t injured and remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Police did not release additional information.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.