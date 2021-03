NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News police say a male has died following an auto-pedestrian crash Friday night.

Police said the crash happened around 11 p.m. near Jefferson Avenue and Richneck Road.

The victim is a male, but police didn’t give any additional details about their identity.

The driver remained on scene.

The Crash Team Unit will investigate the crash.

