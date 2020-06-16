Family wants answers after loved one dies from possible assault in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Newport News family says one of their loved ones was badly beaten to death.

Now, they are searching for answers.

“I just need to know what happened,” said the victim’s father, Raymond Wazeerud-Din. “Good, bad or indifferent.”

It’s a question the Wazeerud-Din family has been asking since the moment something terrible happened on 34th Street.

“We know very little, and that’s the problem,” added the victim’s sister Carina Williams.

It was just after 10 p.m. May 29. Rescue crews found a badly beaten man, 43-year-old Rashad Wazeerud-Din, lying in the road. He rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

“The first thing I thought was why, and the second thing I thought is ‘How am I going to tell his children?” Williams said. “That was one of the hardest things that I have ever had to do.”

43-year-old Rashad Wazeerud-Din was a father of five. His dream was to own a food truck.

“He supposed to bury me,” Raymond Wazeerud-Din said. “Your children are supposed to bury you. You’re not supposed to bury your children. My goodness.”

Newport News Police say they are waiting for the official cause of death before calling it a homicide, though the family has no doubt someone is responsible.

“I just want to look the people in the face,” Raymond Wazeerud-Din added. “I just want to see them, ask them what would cause this?”

“There’s people out here that know exactly what happened and why it happened, but for some reason, we can’t get the true story and the police can’t get the true story,” Williams said.

Police are looking for some help from the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

