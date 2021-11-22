Family of victim in fatal hit-and-run calling for better lights, cameras at intersection

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s been more than one month since 58-year-old George Byrd Sr. was killed in a hit-and-run in Newport News.

His family is calling for justice and change as police continue to search for the person responsible.

“I think about him all the time because I don’t know what happened to him,” said Mildred Davis, Byrd’s sister. “I just don’t understand how you can just leave a human being in the street and don’t have no kind of compassion, none, just to stop and wait.”

It happened on Oct. 8. Police say Byrd was in the crosswalk at 39th Street and Chestnut Avenue in Newport News.

Exactly one month after his death, there was another crash in the intersection. Police tell 10 On Your Side that a 32-year-old man driving a sedan hit a 50-year-old man on a moped. The driver of the sedan stayed on the scene. The driver of the moped went to the hospital. Police have not filed any charges in the case, but continue to investigate.

After seeing that crash, Davis called 10 On Your Side.

“It’s dangerous and they really need a camera here,” she said.

Davis wants to see traffic in the intersection and better lighting for pedestrians. Police confirmed that there are currently no cameras in the intersection.

“I can’t save my brother because my brother is already gone, but maybe a camera can help save the next person,” Davis said.

That is now her mission: to spare another family from the pain her family has experienced, as they continue to pray for closure.

“What I don’t understand is how can you leave a human being in the street,” said Davis. “You have a mother, you have a sister, you have an aunt, an uncle, you have family members, so I know somewhere in your heart or in your mind… I don’t understand how you sleep, but I wish and I pray that you come forward and give this family some closure.”

Police believe the person who hit and killed Byrd was driving a red SUV.

Those with information can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.