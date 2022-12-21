NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The family of one of the victims killed in a June double homicide at a 7-Eleven in Newport News says they are still waiting to receive closure.

“I am in a fog. I look at the pictures of him every day, and I’m devastated. I want my son back. I know that is not going to happen, but still six months no answers…I need answers,” Susan Long said.

Susan’s son, Logan Thomas, was one of the two men fatally shot on the night of June 15. She says her son worked hard and never failed to keep her busy.

“Logan kept his mama busy. He did do that,” she said with a laugh.“He was just going all the time. He wanted to fix everything for everybody. He wanted to help…He had an outgoing personality, and everybody loved his smile. He worked hard. He took pride in his job.”

Logan was a third generation 7-11 worker and Susan says she taught her son the corporate 7-Eleven way.

“Fresh coffee, clean floors, and fast service. He had that in him. That’s the way I was taught in the old days with corporate,” Logan’s mother told us.

Logan’s stepfather, Jerry Long, says it was the little things that made Logan special.

“We were told how personable he was, counting the money with the kids, counting the change out so they could get candy. It was so overwhelming…so positive to show him in that light,” Jerry said.

So when the Kiln Creek community dedicated a plaque and memorial garden to the 7-Eleven owner Preyas Patel and Logan, Susan says it was overwhelming.

“For me it was a beautiful honor for Kiln Creek to do something,” Susan added. “To raise the money and put a plague out there for Peter and Logan, I’m at a loss for words.”

After six months, police still do not have a suspect in custody and nobody has come forward with information regarding the shooting. So, the next thing Susan wants she cannot have either: closure.

“I pray to be patient, hoping the person does the right thing and comes forward and has information,” Long told 10 On Your Side. “I have no closure. I can’t focus on day-to-day activities. Every time I go out in the city I feel pain, memories, somebody out there knows something…I am afraid…is someone watching me?”

Susan says she does not fault the police but is really bothered that no one saw the suspect after he left the 7-Eleven.

“Why was there not more footage on the outside? It is a busy street,” Susan added.

Newport News police sent 10 On Your Side a statement regarding the status of the investigation:

The investigation is very active, but there is nothing we can report on at this time…There is a $10,000 reward offered by 7-Eleven. But you cannot be anonymous or $1,000 from crime line and you can be anonymous. Newport News Police Department