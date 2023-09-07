NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — There was a residential fire that occurred on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on the 510 block of Woodfin Road.

The call came in around 11:29 p.m. The fire was reported to be out around midnight. It is believed that the fire started in the back of the home based on the significant damage, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to reports.

The family is now displaced. Two occupants were home at the time, but only one was transported to the hospital with injuries unrelated to the fire, reports said.