Family confirms body found in Newport News Sunday afternoon is that of missing Leon Francis

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The family of Leon Francis confirms that the body found in the water Sunday is that of the previously reported missing man.

Units were called to the scene at the 200 block of Rivers Ridge Circle around 3:00 p.m. Sunday, in reference to a report of a body in the water.

Upon arrival, officers located an individual in the water. Police say it appears that the body had been in the water for some length of time.

10 On Your Side has reported, Francis was last seen by his wife around 6:10 a.m. at their home off Wynn Drive on Jan. 14.

No further information is available at this time and the investigation remains ongoing.

