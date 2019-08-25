Failed traffic stop for possible DUI ends in crash, five hospitalized

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Five people were injured Sunday morning when a driver refused to stop for police and crashed into another vehicle.

Around 3:36 a.m., officers say they attempted to stop a car for a potential DUI in the area of Bland Boulevard.

Booking photo of Michael Alexander Palmer provided by the Newport News Police Department.

According to Kelly King with Newport News Police, the driver refused to stop and continued to get onto Interstate 64 heading in the wrong direction.

Shortly after getting onto the interstate, the fleeing driver hit another car.

First responders add that the suspect and two passengers, as well as the driver and passenger in the victim car, were transported to a local hospital.

Reports say a passenger from both the vehicle of the victim and the suspect are in critical condition.

The Newport News Police Department’s Crash team and Virginia State Police are investigating.

The suspect, 34-year-old Michael Alexander Palmer of Hampton, was taken into custody and charged following the crash.

Palmer was charged with the following: possession of a Schedule I or II drug, possession or distribution of controlled paraphernalia, felony probation violation, eluding police, reckless driving, illegal use of defective or unsafe equipment, failure to keep right, driving with a suspended or revoked license (third or more offense) and failure to wear a seat belt.

Police said additional charges may be pending.