NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials are still investigating what caused a residential fire in Newport News Wednesday morning.

According to emergency dispatch officials, the call for the fire came in just before 5:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 300 block of 61st Street.

Newport News fire officials say there are no injuries reported at this time. Crews are still on the scene of the two-story home which sustained extensive fire damage.

The cause is still under investigation.