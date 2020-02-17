Exclusive: Newport News woman shot twice in head by husband says system failed her

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On January 23, Brittany Shazier, after years of domestic abuse, was shot twice in the head by her husband, who she was in the process of divorcing.

Her husband, Jonathan, then turned the gun on himself.

Brittany survived, and in a gripping interview with 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox, she talks about her survival, the four protective orders she says didn’t protect her, and the warning signs that raised red flags.

“Twice I had to go for a protective order,” Shazier said. “The first time I was declined, the second time when I went I told them he had threatened my life since then and he had. He told me he was going to put me in a hole in the ground and nobody would ever find me. And he’s in construction and he knew exactly where to bury me.”

It is a remarkable story of survival, and a look at a judicial system that Brittany says let her down and nearly killed her. You can watch tonight at 6 on WAVY TV 10.

