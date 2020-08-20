‘Everything changed’: Newport News family seeks justice months after deadly shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News family is still grieving after the loss of their son and brother four months ago. Stephen White III, 25, was shot and killed on 25th street in Newport News in April.

They say time heals all wounds, but for this family, the four months since Stephen White — better known as Diseme — died have led to pain and continued questions.

“Every time I see videos of his dancing, that is when I smile because I’m remembering the times that he was happy and he would make us happy,” said Bridgette White, his mother.

That’s where Diseme’s happy place was, with his family making them laugh.

On Wednesday, when 10 On Your Side checked back, it was a different story. His mother said when they think about him, they get sad.

“My blood pressure been high. I’ve just having a lot of depression, anxiety,” said White.

When she heard her son was shot on April 17, her world was shattered.

“It’s just too hurtful for the parents to lose our kids like that,” she said.

Diseme was walking to the store when police say he was shot and killed.

Bridgette said from that day, planning a funeral and trying to get back to normal in a pandemic has been impossible.

“Our whole life changed, everything changed. We was a family, like I said we was close, we was happy. Everyone is down now and sad and mostly staying to they self [sic],” she said.

She wants changes from the police.

“I know it’s not going to bring my son back but they need to do something because all here, people, all these young people losing they [sic] lives just gone,” she said.

And she said she wants answers from the three men police say are involved.

“My anger is really high, it’s really high. You took everything from me, everything. My heart has been shattered, just shattered, just shattered, shattered. Y’all took everything away from me,” she said.

“He was just walking to the store minding his business, what was the purpose?” she asked.

But more than anything, she wants to see dancing and laughing again in her living room.

“He was just our jolly in the house. He was goofy. He was the joy of our life,” she said.

Police have identified and arrested two of the three men they believe are involved: 21-year-old Shkise Cappe and 19-year-old Alton Powers. Both are facing several charges including first-degree murder. They have not identified the third suspect.

Powers will face a judge on Sept. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

