Essential shipyard workers in Newport News donating an essential for life

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — With the future aircraft carrier John F. Kennedy as a powerful backdrop in the James River, the two top blood donors from Newport News Shipbuilding were honored as top blood donors for the Coastal Virginia American Red Cross.

Over the years at the state’s largest industrial employer, Kenney Brooks and Jim Weber have responded to the challenge: asking not what their country can do for them, but what they can do for their country by donating blood.

Brooks, a general foreman who works on aircraft carriers, has donated 30 units of blood, and Weber, who works on submarines, has donated 32 units of blood.



“I started in high school, my senior year in high school, and I’ve been giving ever since,” said Brooks.

Blood, plasma and platelet donations, already down because of the pandemic, took another hit when recent winter weather forced the cancelation of blood drives in 30 states. The top donors hope others in Hampton Roads will follow their lead.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam donates COVID-19 convalescent plasma at Emerywood Red Cross Blood Donation Center in Richmond. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)

“It’s easy. It takes about an hour to do it. I have no problems doing it, it doesn’t hurt or anything. It’s good for the community, the Red Cross, and everything,” said Brooks.

“The shipyard is very good about giving the latitude to make [the time schedule work] to donate blood. The shipyard’s flexibility makes it convenient,” said Weber.

The Red Cross presented tokens of appreciation to these essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic to build the nation’s warfighting machines of the future. But they are also essential in providing the gift of life. Every two seconds someone in America needs blood.

Red Cross Virginia Coastal chapter Executive Director Michelle Ellis Young is grateful for the support of Newport News Shipbuilding.

“So Red Cross Month is coming up and we are just excited to have the opportunity to show appreciation to them, not just for the blood drives, but for the numerous projects that they support that allow us to fulfill this great mission,” said Ellis Young.

There’s more to come for Red Cross Month in Hampton Roads.

ON Feb. 25 at noon, the daughters of the late Charles Drew, the father of blood banking, will take part in a virtual conference aimed at encouraging minorities to donate blood to help those at war with sickle cell disease.

The Diverse Blood Donor series will include a total of five conferences over the next year.