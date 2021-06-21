ESPN’s Jay Harris helps fund ‘Dream Court’ in Newport News in partnership with Nancy Lieberman Charities

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Boys & Girls Club of the Virginia Peninsula has a new outdoor basketball court thanks to two of Old Dominion University’s most notable alumni.

The “Dream Court” was unveiled Monday at the Boys & Girls Club’s Great Hampton Roads Unit at 629 Hampton Avenue in Newport News.

Nancy Lieberman Charities, a non-profit started by the ODU women’s basketball legend to help economically disadvantaged youth, and ESPN SportsCenter anchor Jay Harris partnered to donate the court. Harris is also an ODU alum.

Both Lieberman and Harris, as well as WAVY’s own Anita Blanton, were there to help unveil the new court.

