NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A transformer fire caused power outages in Newport News early Tuesday morning.

According to officials, the call came in at around 7 a.m. on Crawford Road in Newport News. No injuries have been reported from the incident.

At the height of the outage, there were more than 2,500 people without power in Newport News.

Officials say the estimated time of restoration is between 10 a.m to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

As of 9 a.m., Dominion Energy also showed more than 1,100 customers in the dark in Virginia Beach and another 1,000 customers impacted in York.

Click here to report and check outages.