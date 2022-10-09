NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say an elevator at the condemned apartment complex in Newport News has passed inspection.

According to a spokesperson from the City of Newport News, one elevator at Seaview Lofts passed its inspection on Thursday, Oct. 6. However, two systems are yet to meet approval standards, including:

The chiller was partially approved on Sept. 1, pending a demonstration from a licensed mechanical engineer that one chiller can properly cool the building

The hot water boiler inspection has not been scheduled

The tenants of Seaview Lofts, some of whom are sleeping in their cars, were forced to leave more than three months ago.

In late September, the attorney for Seaview, Nicholas A. Nunes, expressed frustration with the difficulties Seaview has experienced with contractors and getting some of the replacement parts, telling the court they were doing everything it could.