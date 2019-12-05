Live Now
Driver facing new charges for I-64 crash that injured 5

Newport News

Booking photo of Michael Alexander Palmer provided by the Newport News Police Department.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The driver accused of causing a crash that sent five people to the hospital in August is facing new charges.

34-year-old Michael Palmer was already facing a long list of charges, including drug possession and several traffic violations, after the crash on Interstate 64 near Bland Boulevard in Newport News.

After further investigation, additional warrants were obtained for DWI and three counts assault: maiming another while DWI, which Palmer was served on Dec. 3.

According to police, officers tried to pull over Palmer on August 25, but he kept going, drove the wrong way on I-64 and crashed into another car.

