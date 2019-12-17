Driver dies in crash at Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway in NN

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A person died Tuesday morning after a two-vehicle crash at Meridian Parkway and Hampton Roads Center Parkway.

Newport News police say they were notified about the crash just before 5:30 a.m. The crash required extrication, but the driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead.

The driver of the other vehicle didn’t report injuries, police say.

The identity of the driver who died won’t be released until next-of-kin notification and the Newport News Crash Team Unit is investigating. Police said eastbound lanes of Hampton Roads Center Parkway at Meridian were closed as of 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.

