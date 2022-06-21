NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew will be hosting two virtual meetings to discuss gun violence.

“Chat with the Chief” will be offered in two sessions. The first one will be at noon and the second will be at 6 p.m.

The focus of the meeting will be on gun violence and residents are asked to contribute any thoughts and ideas they have to help combat the growing problem.

The department is hoping this will help the community and the police come together.

To participate in the chat you can go to the department’s Facebook page.