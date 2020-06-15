Double shooting on Youngs Mill Lane in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Police responded to the 400 block of Youngs Mill Lane in reference to a double shooting early Monday morning.

According to dispatchers, the call came in around 12:15 a.m.

Authorities said two gun shot victims were located.

It is unknown at this time the status of their injuries.

10 On Your Side is working to gather additional information.

Anyone with additional information can call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887). Tips may also be submitted anonymously online at p3tips.com.

This is a developing news story, stay with WAVY.com for updates.

