Police: Man dead, another injured in double shooting in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police say one man died and another was injured in a double shooting Tuesday night.

The incident happened around 10:15 p.m. near the intersection of Jefferson Avenue and Randolph Road in Newport News, dispatchers said.

The extent of the injuries on the second victim is not yet known.

There is no suspect information, police said around 11 p.m.

