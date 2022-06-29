NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The unmistakable sounds of gunfire, around 12 shots, are picked up on a Vivint SmartHome Security System around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

That is a sound no one wants to hear near their home, but Newport News Police say bullets flew through the air around the 300 block of Deputy Lane in the Courthouse Green neighborhood.

The good news is that no one was hurt. The bad news is no one has been arrested.

Three videos from the Vivint show four masked men running back and forth, and gunfire in rapid succession, and the men ducking behind a white car. We don’t know what they heard, but whatever it had made them duck and cover.

“I thought they were up to something with the masks on and everything,” George said as he explained his Vivint system that sees and hears all that appears in front of it with a very wide-angle field.

“I was upstairs, and I heard some gunshots and then I came downstairs, and everyone was running around and seeing where the kids were,” said Jeanette who also heard the shots. “They were yelling for the kids.”

“Every three or four days we hear gunfire, so this is nothing new. We call police, let them know what’s going on, they say, ‘yeah, we will send someone out.’”

Ten on Your Side went door to door getting reactions however most weren’t home and many of those that were made it clear they’ve had enough.

“We are moving. We are moving. Virginia is not where I want to be anymore. I don’t want my kids taking the trash out at night. We are very shaken up.”

10 On Your Side has learned that Newport News Police put up a camera that was working Tuesday night. The Courthouse Green Neighborhood will be the next to get ShotSpotter Technology.