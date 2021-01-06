Donations still needed as United Way of the Virginia Peninsula’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund remains active

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund remains active and continues to help those who are in need throughout the Peninsula community.

In an effort to provide relief during the pandemic, the United Way of the Virginia Peninsula (UWVP) launched its COVID-19 Emergency Fund.

“The fund provided flexible resources to nonprofit organizations working on the frontlines of the pandemic, supporting the essential needs of economically vulnerable populations that have been negatively impacted financially due to closures, cancellations, and/or health issues related to COVID-19,” the organization said in a statement released Wednesday.

Donations to the fund are designed to help agencies with solutions to the issues that arise as a result of the pandemic as well as to address the evolving aspects of the outbreak as efficiently as possible. Also, 100% of the funds raised go to support recovery efforts.

“People who never thought they would be in a position to need help have encountered challenges too significant to overcome on their own, even with savings,” said Steven Kast, President and CEO of United Way of the Virginia Peninsula.

Additionally, now that there is a COVID-19 vaccine, some funding has switched from “crisis response” to “relief and recovery initiatives” so contributions are especially needed.

“Any contribution, small or large, is immensely appreciated and unites our community for the greater good. There is still a long road ahead, but together, we can make a difference for our neighbors in need,” Kast continued.

If someone is in need of assistance as a result of COVID-19 and resides in the Virginia Peninsula, they can contact a United Way information and referral service.

For residents of Hampton, Newport News, Poquoson, Gloucester, Mathews, and Lower York County, call First Call at 757-594-4636.

Residents of Williamsburg, James City County, and Upper York County call the Community Resource Center at 757-229-2222.

To donate to United Way’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund, click here.